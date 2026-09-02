An illegal alien accused of murdering a woman and strangling another in Lee County, Florida, this month had been released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that 28-year-old Whycliff Longin of Haiti illegally entered the U.S. through Florida in 2024. Despite entering illegally, the Biden administration released Longin into the U.S. interior.

“This dangerous illegal alien should have never been allowed into our country in the first place,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “If it weren’t for the Biden administration’s reckless open-border policies, Amadette Longin would still be alive. ICE has lodged a detainer and will work with our partners in Florida to make sure this killer is never released onto our streets ever again.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Longin for allegedly murdering his aunt, Amadette Longin, and strangling his cousin.

Whycliff’s cousin told police that she woke up to him strangling her. The woman said she broke free of Whycliff’s grip and hid in the residence’s bathroom. When police arrived on the scene, Whycliff was found and arrested at the duplex next door.

When officers searched the residence, they found Amadette Longin’s lifeless body. Amadette’s family told police she had given Whycliff a place to stay. Longin has been charged with murder, attempted murder, sexual battery, and burglary involving battery. He remains in Lee County custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.