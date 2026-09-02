Exclusive: ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Alien with 20-Year Criminal Record

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien from the Philippines whose criminal record in the United States dates back 20 years, Breitbart News has learned.

On August 2, ICE agents took custody of 55-year-old illegal alien Jaime Tan Francisco of the Philippines.

About a week before his arrest by ICE, Francisco was arrested by police in Las Vegas, Nevada for domestic battery, attempted arson, drug possession, resisting an officer, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Acting ICE Director David Venturella said Francisco first entered the U.S. in April 2000 through Detroit, Michigan. Francisco was authorized to stay in the U.S. until Oct. 26, 2000, but overstayed and has lived in the country as an illegal alien for almost 26 years.

In July 2006, Francisco was convicted of harassment. Less than 10 years later, in 2014, Francisco was convicted of possession of meth.

“Criminal illegal aliens are unwelcome in the U.S., and ICE is partnering with state and local police to keep them off our streets and out of our communities,” Venturella said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.