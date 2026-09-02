Fetterman: Democratic Socialists of America ‘Deeply Anti-American,’ Want to ‘Impoverish Middle Class Whites’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called out the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for being “deeply anti-American” and for wanting to “impoverish middle class” white people.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Hannity went over the DSA’s agenda and how they want to “eliminate the Senate,” grant amnesty to illegal aliens, and abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and prisons, among other things. Hannity went on to ask Fetterman if he agrees “with any part” of what he mentioned.

“Of course not. Like, the DSA, they’re deeply anti-American,” Fetterman said. “They’re deeply anti-capitalism. They’re deeply anti-the American way of life.”

Fetterman continued to point out that “when you look at the kind of individuals that are actually in the DSA,” they live in homes that their parents bought for millions of dollars.

“They want to impoverish middle class whites, and seize all the production,” Fetterman continued. “I would think every single Democrat should condemn the DSA. This is not like a big tent situation, they should have their own entire party, and run alone as the kinds of communists, and socialists, and anti-American party that they are.”

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported that Fetterman has previously “condemned the rising influence of socialists and communists” within the Democratic Party.

While talking to Fox News Digital at the Israel on Campus Coalition conference, Fetterman stated that identifying “with a communist who praises Mao and Cuba and for these places, that should be foreign to any Democrat.” Fetterman also expressed “that the direction of his party has become ‘troubling'”:

Fetterman told the outlet at the Washington, DC, event that the direction of his party has become “troubling.” He referenced Tuesday’s primaries as a test for whether Democrats will continue to cater to the far-left wing of their party. Establishment Democrat candidates achieved several wins on Tuesday night, including Rep. Wesley Bell over socialist-backed former Rep. Cori Bush in Missouri.

Fetterman has also previously responded to a CBS News/YouGov survey, conducted between August 12-14 of 2,287 adults in the United States, which found that 58 percent of Democrats have a positive view of socialism. The survey also found that 32 percent view capitalism positively.

“The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X at the time. Fetterman added that, “58 percent view socialism positively” and “50 percent view capitalism negatively.”