Democratic strategist James Carville labeled far-left streamer Hasan Piker an “idiot” on Tuesday and distanced himself from Piker’s band of “left-wing idiots.”

Piker, a self-described socialist who hates America and has campaigned with Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, has become a leading voice of the far left as socialists fight to influence the Democratic Party.

“There’s two things that I know about Hasan Piker. One, he’s an idiot, and two, he’s not a Democrat. So, I don’t answer for idiots, and I don’t answer for people who are not Democrats,” Carville said on Fox News.

“I can’t answer for these left-wing idiots,” Carville later emphasized.

Carville has previously criticized Piker and even said he will leave the Democratic Party if Piker “becomes a force,” Breitbart News reported in August. The strategist said an “overwhelming majority” of Democrats feel the same way.

“I understand that I’m a Democrat. I’m part of a big coalition, a big tent, and we all have an admission policy,” Carville said. “But thank God Hasan Piker doesn’t want in our frat, because we don’t want him.”

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Piker, who claimed in 2019 that “America deserved 9/11,” is not a fan of Carville either.

“We got John Fetterman, James Carville, fantasizing about leaving the party — I’m like, you’re sweetening the deal,” Piker said on a recent stream.

Piker did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment by time of publication.

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Carville also denounced the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for trying to reap the benefits of associating itself with the Democratic Party. The strategist said the organization should remove “Democratic” from its name.

“What I would tell a Democratic socialist — ‘If you hate the Democratic brand so much, why use our words? Go call yourself something else. Call yourself the Socialists of America,’” Carville said.

Carville contended the DSA’s values, like defunding the police, are out-of-step with his party.

“Don’t put the first word in your title ‘Democratic’ because … that’s our party. That’s the party of civil rights. That’s the party of women’s rights. That’s the party of balanced budget. That is the party of prosperity,” he said.

“Don’t use our name. Make up your own name,” he continued.

Carville previously complained about socialists dragging the Democratic Party’s brand “through the mud.”

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