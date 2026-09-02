Tea Party Patriots Action is rebooting its campaign to train poll watchers and workers ahead of the highly anticipated midterm elections this November after recruiting and training tens of thousands in the past.

Tea Party Patriots Action made the announcement this week after holding its first event with the Honest Elections Project in Georgia on August 28. The next event is scheduled to take place in Nevada on September 11, and it will be followed by events in other battleground states, including Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

Tea Party Patriots Action successfully recruited roughly 35,000 poll watchers and workers in the past two election cycles — in 2022 and 2024.

Jenny Beth Martin, Chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action, said in a statement that election integrity is “consistently one of the top issues for grassroots conservatives.”

“This is why Tea Party Patriots Action recruited and trained over 35,000 poll watchers and poll workers during the 2022 and 2024 election cycles, and we are continuing this initiative for the 2026 cycle,” she said, detailing the first in-person event in Georgia.

“For the current cycle, we launched our first in-person event with Honest Elections Project on August 28 in Georgia. Our next in-person event will be in Nevada on September 11. For the next two months, we will be on-the-ground in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada,” she said, describing the trainings as “part of Tea Party Patriots Action’s multi-front campaign for election integrity, which includes pushing aggressively for the SAVE America Act.”

It is up to citizens, she emphasized, the lead the way on election integrity as Democrats in the Senate hold up crucial election integrity legislation.

She added, “With the SAVE America Act still languishing in the Senate, it will be up to patriotic citizens to lead the way on election integrity once again during this cycle, ensuring that the American people can be confident in the outcome.”

Notably, Tea Party Patriots has long advocated for the SAVE America Act, and Martin explained to Breitbart News last year why conservatives view the legislation as so necessary.

“It is a bill that, if enacted into law — which is our goal, to enact it into law — would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Right now, that doesn’t happen with the National Voter Registration Act, which we commonly know as the ‘Motor Voter Law,’” the conservative activist explained at the time.

“It has had a checkbox you have to check under penalty of perjury that you are a citizen, but there is no proof that you really are a citizen,” she continued. “And so, we just want to kind of tighten up that loophole and close it and make sure that you actually have to prove that you are a citizen.”

A Tea Party Patriots Action survey exclusively obtained by Breitbart News over the summer revealed that a majority of general election voters support the SAVE America Act, requiring an individual to show an ID before voting in federal elections.