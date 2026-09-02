WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Travel Association will join President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday on the heels of a “historic summer travel season,” and they will discuss how to build on its momentum.

In a statement to Breitbart News, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers previewed the event, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

“President Trump will meet with members of the U.S. Travel Association to celebrate the accomplishments that produced a historic summer travel season and delivered a strong boost to our local economies and small businesses,” Rogers said.

“Everyone wants to come to the United States because President Trump has made it the hottest country in the world!” she added.

WATCH — We’re SO Back, Baby! White House Announces Return of Supersonic Flight:

The president and members of the U.S. Travel Association will review factors that drove the boost in summer travel and discuss ways to sustain the momentum, according to a White House official. The summer was notably marked by two major events in the United States: the World Cup and America’s 250th birthday.

June, when the World Cup began, saw a 6.2 percent year-over-year increase in travel spending to $122.1 billion, per a White House official.

WATCH — “They Love the United States!” Trump Says World Cup Is Best PR for America:

Those expected in attendance include Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup Executive Director Andrew Giuliani; U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman; American businessman, sports agent, and entertainment executive Casey Wasserman; and a number of representatives from across travel, entertainment, and hospitality companies.

Trump implemented a number of policies to bolster the travel industry for major events like the World Cup, as well as for the long term.

WATCH — President Trump Meets with FIFA World Cup Task Force:

For example, Trump established the World Cup Task Force, headed by Giuliani, which coordinated between government agencies to plan, organize, and execute the major sporting event. World Cup ticket holders from other nations had access to expedited visa appointments, and visa wait times were cut by 40 percent without a compromise to security, per a White House official.

He has also taken a number of actions to improve travel for the long term, including securing $12.5 billion for a modern Air Traffic Control system