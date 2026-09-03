Paying property taxes means “you never own your home — you just rent it from the government,” Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) told Breitbart News.

Fine railed against Americans having to pay property taxes during an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at the 2026 Republican Jewish Coalition National Leadership Summit on Sunday. Marlow asked Fine, who won his Republican primary race last month, about a movement in the Sunshine State to scrap property taxes altogether. In November, Floridians will be voting on an amendment that would massively slash property taxes for homeowners.

“Property taxes are probably the most unfair form of taxation. Because what it means, if you step back and think about it, is you never own your home — you just rent it from the government,” the Florida congressman said. “Think about it. If you stop paying your taxes, they take your house away.”

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“It’s also unfair because it’s not tied to how you’re doing in your life. Imagine you get fired. Property taxes don’t care. Imagine you win the lottery. Property taxes don’t care,” he continued.

Fine said a “more fair system” would eliminate property taxes in favor of more sales taxes.

“Sales taxes you largely control. If you win the lottery and you want to go buy an expensive car, you’ll pay more in taxes. If you lose your job and you want to cut back, you’ll pay less in taxes,” he explained. “That’s ultimately the transition that needs to take place.”

“The other issue in Florida is because our property values have risen so much, local government revenues have grown much faster than our population, and so taxes have gotten out of control in terms of what people are paying,” he continued. “So, the amendment on the ballot would not eliminate property taxes, but it would create new exemptions that would reduce a lot of people’s tax bills by about $3,000 a year.”

The measure, called Amendment 3, would allow homeowners with a primary residence in Florida to reduce their home’s taxable value by up to $150,000 in 2027 and up to $250,000 in 2028.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.