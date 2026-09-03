Nolte: Hate Crimes Against Jews Surge in Zohran Mamdani’s New York

New Yorkers voted to put a man like Zohran Mamdani in charge of their once-great city, and now, unfortunately, New Yorkers are getting what they voted for.

NYPD crime statistics suggest that while New York has just enjoyed its safest summer on record (funny what deporting illegal alien criminals can do), open season has been declared upon the Jews.

Compared to last year, hate crimes are up a whopping 15.8 percent, from 367 in 2025 to 425 so far this year.

Here’s the most troubling part…

“Anti-Jewish hate crimes specifically have jumped by 8% and accounted for more than half of the confirmed hate crimes within the first eight months of this year,” reports the New York Post, “despite Jewish New Yorkers only accounting for about 10% of the Big Apple’s population.”

Go back and read that carefully…

More than 50 percent of hate crimes are committed against Jews when Jews make up only ten percent of the population.

In a single city, according to NYPD, over 200 hate crimes have been committed already this year against Jewish New Yorkers.

That’s what anyone would call open season.

The Post adds:

Local Jewish leaders have blamed Mamdani’s outspoken rhetoric against Israel — including accusing the Jewish state of committing a “genocide” in Gaza and calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — for the dramatic uptick in antisemitic attacks.”

Mamdani’s first reaction to a Jewish man getting stabbed this summer was to blame the attack on the attacker’s “mental health.” However, the accused man reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar,” so who can guess what his motive was, right? He also allegedly stabbed an Asian man.

With the Jewish High Holy Days set to begin next week, and the coincidence of their starting on September 11, the 25th anniversary of the Muslim terror attacks on the World Trade Center and U.S. Pentagon, there is heightened security concern throughout the country to protect synagogues and Jewish schools.

We don’t have to live like this.

Across the country, Jews are the target of 63 percent of anti-religious hate crimes when Jews make up less than three percent of the overall population.