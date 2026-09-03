Nolte — JD Vance’s Mom Blasts Abdul El-Sayed Over Racial Smears About Her Family: ‘That Man’s an Idiot’

Egyptian-American Muslim and Democrat Michigan Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (aka Abdul El-Sayed) has been running around for months smearing Vice President JD Vance’s family as racist. Earlier this week, Vance himself struck back. On Wednesday, Vance’s mother, Beverly Vance Adkins, shared her own blunt thoughts.

“I think that man’s an idiot,” she said during an interview on OutKick’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

Of her grandkids, she added: “Those are my babies. I love those babies and would do anything for any of them. And I love Usha as if she were my own daughter. She’s one of the best, most genuine people I’ve ever met. And she loves my son, and she’s a good mother. And I don’t pay attention to people like [El-Sayed].”

“I think they’re jealous, honestly. I mean, JD is 42 years old. He’s handsome. He’s the vice president of the United States. He’s got a beautiful wife, four beautiful children, and jealousy is the only thing I can think of,” she added. “Yeah. So, I mean, he can take all the shots he wants. It’s going to go, you know, it’s going to get no merit from any of us.”

“I mean, it makes me mad, honestly, because he doesn’t know JD and he doesn’t know, you know, what type of person he is, and I do,” she continued, “but in the long run, I’m not going to do anything about it. I mean, you know, I’d probably punch the guy if I ever seen him, and then that would get me in trouble. So, I’ll just go with the flow.”

What El-Sayed has said these past few months with his relentless attacks on Vance’s family is simply beyond the pale.

“So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no?” El-Sayed asked rhetorically, insinuating Vance’s grandfather would reject Usha Vance because of her Indian heritage.

El-Sayed also urged Usha to dump her husband, saying the vice president has the “charisma of a doorknob” and the “aura of a toad.”

El-Sayed has gone so far as to say Vance looks at his mixed-race kids as something “less American.”

Vance responded earlier this week…

My message to Abdul El-Sayed is: You can pal around with terrorist sympathizers, and you can say that America deserves 9/11, or you can empathize not with the children who were targeted at Temple Israel, but with the attacker. These are all despicable things, but they’re all things that the people of Michigan will judge you on based on your record. But whatever you want to talk about, Abdul — keep my wife’s name the hell out of your mouth, because she’s way out of your league.

El-Sayed is not only attacking Vance’s dead grandfather as racist, but by extension, he is openly insinuating that all white people are racist, that we would never accept a non-white person into our families. Normal People know this is the exact opposite of our own experience and what we see all around us every day.

I live in the South in a small neighborhood of about 25 homes. At least three of those families, including my own, have mixed-race families and grandkids.

I don’t even think about this stuff until some leftwing racist like El-Sayed comes along and smears the very people who really are colorblind. He’s the Sharia-practicing racist. He’s the one eager to divide on race. He’s also a scumbag, lowlife coward talking about a man’s wife and kids and dead grandfather in this way.

As I wrote a few years ago:

Life in Rural America (where Republican Trump voters live and govern) is clean, safe, and racially tolerant. On the other hand, most of the places in America where life is dirty, polluted, dangerous, and violent, where people are plagued with racial hate and race riots, are cities populated by and governed by Democrats. What’s more, if you remove Democrat-run cities from our national statistics, you will find an overall America that is overwhelmingly peaceful, safe, clean, and racially tolerant.

The Utopia leftists claim to want can already be found in MAGA Country.