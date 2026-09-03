Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) doubled down on calling U.S. politicians like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “terrorists,” and said nonviolent actors who support Hamas and refuse to condemn their actions are “just as bad.”

Fine, who is one of only four Jewish House Republicans, defended his brazen rhetoric in an interview with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at the 2026 Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) National Leadership Summit on Sunday. Marlow asked: “Do you find when you call people who are not necessarily violent people terrorists and things like that, as you’ve done, do you feel like that is similar to the way people like me — like my whole life I was called a Nazi even though we’re a pro-Israel website, just because I have conservative viewpoints? Where does that differ?”

“Fantastic question. The people who run Hamas, they sit in Qatar or Turkey. They’re not blowing themselves up. They’re not killing anyone. Are they terrorists? Absolutely, they are. So you don’t have to be with the gun in your hand to be the terrorist. The people who support, rhetorically, the person sitting in Qatar and Turkey who runs Hamas — they’re just as bad. And so I think if you support, verbally, terrorism, it makes you a terrorist,” Fine explained.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree that the people who run Hamas sitting in gilded buildings, eating five-star meals, swimming in swimming pools, sleeping in silk-covered beds — no one has an issue calling them terrorists, but that’s exactly what they are,” he continued.

Marlow asked Fine if that line of thinking extends to American politicians who are “not sufficiently anti-Hamas, but are not necessarily pro-violence against other Americans” and referred specifically to politicians like Mamdani and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“Mamdani supports Hamas. Mamdani supports Hezbollah. Mamdani won’t condemn ‘globalize the intifada.’ Mamdani is clearly a terrorist,” Fine alleged. “There’s no question of that. Mamdani allows his city to be overrun with people who stab Jews walking down the street. Mamdani’s wife openly supported October 7th. I mean, what do you have to do to be a terrorist? He is one.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.