2026 Chicago Socialism Conference Features Covid Masking Requirements

The 2026 Chicago Socialism Conference is requiring all attendees to wear N-95 or K-95 masks – and organizers will provide them for those without.

A description on the conference website adds:

“Please note: this requirement applies only to formal conference spaces and sessions—attendees should be aware of the possibility that attendees will be unmasked elsewhere in the conference hotel (or beyond) where they may informally congregate.”

Attendees are encouraged to test themselves for Covid ahead of time, and free tests will also be available on site.

The conference, which begins on Friday, will host a number of socialist speakers including Hasan Piker and DSA president Megan Romer.

In an about section, the conferences states “Socialism 2026 is a four-day conference bringing together thousands of socialists and radical activists from around the country to take part in discussions about social movements, abolition, Marxism, decolonization, working-class history, and the debates and strategies for organizing today.”

Continuing, it states, “Every year, the Socialism conference is a place where activists share lessons from their struggles—from anti-ICE organizing to the fight for gender liberation, from striking workers to Palestine solidarity campaigns, the struggle to stop the destruction of the planet, the fight against racism, and more.”

A conference agenda lists a number of programs including a “Marxism Education Series,” “Reproductive Justice Strategy Session,” “Sing, Struggle, Organize: Movement Songs, Political Education, and Collective Power,” and “Abolition Judaism: The Revolutionary Possibilities of Diaspora.”

Sponsors of the conference includes the DSA and the Palestinian Youth Movement among many other radical left organizations.

A code of conduct for the conference says they are committed to “uplifting and centering the voices and organizations of oppressed people and we know that interpersonal harm and harassment are pervasive in our society, and the left is not immune to these behaviors.”

Continuing, they state, “Our goal is to have a conflict- and crisis-free conference, and we are committed to working to de-escalate and resolve any problems that may arise.”

What is not clear from the code of conduct is whether the calls of political violence from Piker or other featured speakers violates the code of conduct or if threats towards conservatives and Republicans are allowed.

Tickets for the full conference range from $250 to $500 but if you identify as a student or low income, a subsidized option at $65 is also available.