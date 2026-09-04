Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has broken another record, arresting nearly 51,000 illegal aliens across the United States last month.

“The hard-working men and women of DHS continue to break records as they defend the homeland and protect the American people,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement this week:

For the third straight month, ICE set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month, nearly 51,000. This is promises made and promises kept in action. [Emphasis added]

In August, ICE agents arrested 50,925 illegal aliens across the U.S., surpassing July’s record of 50,208 arrests. It also marks the second consecutive month with more than 50,000 illegal aliens arrested.

The previous record, before July, was set in June of this year when nearly 44,000 illegal aliens were arrested by ICE agents.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock every day to arrest and deport illegal aliens from American communities,” Mullin said. “If you are in the country illegally, leave now. If not, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.”

This week, the Center for Immigration Studies released analysis showing that since the start of President Trump’s second term, the nation’s foreign-born population has declined by about 2.9 million — suggesting that the administration’s fierce migrant crackdown has been wholly effective.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.