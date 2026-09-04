Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported more illegal alien criminals from the United States, including those convicted of child sex crimes, domestic violence, and assault, Breitbart News has learned.

“Last week, the patriots of ICE deported more illegal aliens, including pedophiles, drunk drivers, and violent assailants,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

WATCH — “Why Does My Child Matter Less Than an Illegal Immigrant?” — Angel Mom Berates Congress:

Among those illegal aliens deported is Miguel Baltazar-Bernal of Mexico, who was previously convicted of sexual intercourse with a minor, corporal injury on spouse, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for sale, and illegal entry.

Baltazar-Bernal was previously deported six times from the U.S. and was issued a final deportation order in 1995 by a federal immigration judge.

Likewise, ICE deported Omer Karahodzic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who was previously convicted of four counts of third-degree assault on a corrections employee, three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of drunk driving, three counts of alcohol intoxication in a public place, and possession of marijuana.

Karahodzic has been arrested for kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. A federal immigration judge ordered him deported in July 2025.

Altiman Peterkin of Jamaica was deported after having been convicted of assault and battery on a family member. Peterkin was also arrested for rape and threatening to commit murder. He entered the U.S. in November 2014 as a legal immigrant but overstayed his visa by February 2015. A federal immigration judge ordered him deported in July of this year.

ICE deported Teofilo Ramos-Ramos of Guatemala and Cecilia Gonzalez-Chavez of Mexico.

Ramos-Ramos has been convicted of false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit, and drunk driving causing injury. Gonzalez-Chavez has been convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

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A federal immigration judge ordered Ramos-Ramos deported in December 2022 and Gonzalez-Chavez was ordered deported in September 2023 but illegally crossed the border in November 2023 and was subsequently released into the U.S. interior.

“Eighty percent of the American people support deporting criminal illegal aliens,” Mullin said. “Every day, DHS is delivering on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to deport illegal aliens and make America safe again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.