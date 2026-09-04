Nolte: Lindsay Clancy Is Guilty as Hell and Her Supporters are Vile

I’ve withheld judgment on the Lindsay Clancy case until both sides presented their case… Now we’ve learned as much as anyone can outside the courtroom, I can say without hesitation I would find Lindsay Clancy guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of one of the most appalling crimes I’ve ever come across.

My reasons are these…

In my opinion, this was not a psychotic breakdown. Someone having a psychotic break does not act normally, and during those days, while she meticulously planned to murder her children, she acted normally.

The premeditation involved in tricking her husband into leaving the house so she could betray and murder those babies one at a time proves she knew that what she was doing was wrong. Someone suffering from psychosis doesn’t care about right or wrong, doesn’t think about it, doesn’t have that much control over themselves.

Based on what I’ve seen, Lindsay Clancy was able to behave normally and control herself … except when it came to murdering her babies.

That does not track with me.

The silver bullet that proves her guilt to me is how normal she was able to act while talking to her husband on the phone while she was in the middle of this triple murder.

Finally, I find it hard to believe a trained nurse would not know how to effectively and immediately kill herself.

That woman in Times Square…? The one recently shot and killed by police officers after she ran around stabbing people…? That’s a true psychotic break. No planning (that we know of). No effort to conceal her behavior.

She simply lost it. Unfortunately, she lost it so badly that the police had no choice but to shoot her down, but she is what true insanity/psychosis looks like.

Sometimes something so obscene occurs, something so horrifying we can’t wrap our minds around it, so we retreat into, “She must’ve been crazy.”

Evil depends on that reaction.

Then there are the Lindsay Clancy fangirls…

Lord, help us.

I find the championing of Lindsay Clancy to be its own form of mental illness, but not one that absolves these disgusting and thoughtless women from responsibility. Rather, this mental illness is an increasingly toxic form of narcissism where mostly privileged females attempt to fill their God-shaped hole with mindless and destructive activism.

Have you noticed how these women never have time for the truly innocent victims in our society? No, instead of pink clothes, protests, TikTok videos, and rallies for Iryna Zarutska, Kayla Hamilton, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Camillia Williams, it’s always a Lindsay Clancy, or a Karmelo Anthony, or a Luigi Mangione that they find time to support and express compassion for; or it’s the countless number of rapists, murderers, child abusers, drug dealers, and wife-batterers deported by ICE.

Imagine being a young guy in 2026 entering the dating scene. In my day, we didn’t have to worry about our dates sporting a penis or holding the demonic belief that abortion should be legal up to five years old.