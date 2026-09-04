Rep. Randy Fine: I’m Not Sure the Video of Me Going Through Homeowner’s Mailbox Is Real

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) cast doubt on the authenticity of a video that allegedly shows him rifling through a homeowner’s mailbox, saying, “I’m not even sure that the video itself is real.”

TMZ obtained Ring footage appearing to show Fine looking through a stranger’s mailbox while canvassing before his Republican primary last month, which the Florida lawmaker won in a landslide against anti-Israel candidate Dan Bilzerian. Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow questioned Fine about the viral moment at the 2026 Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) National Leadership Summit on Sunday.

“I don’t even know that the video’s real, to be honest. I mean, in that last week, there was a video of me with horns growing out of my head. There was a video of me as a cheerleader. There was a video of me doing all sorts of crazy things,” Fine told Marlow. “I knocked on 500 doors. I don’t remember doing it. I don’t know why I would’ve done it. So I’m not even sure that the video itself is real.”

Ormond Beach Police told TMZ that a woman had called to report a man on her porch rifling through her mail while she was not home and later identified him as Congressman Fine. Police said the homeowner declined to pursue charges and said the man in the video did not appear to remove, insert, or tamper with anything in the mailbox.

When initially reached for comment about the incident, Fine’s office reportedly confirmed to TMZ that it was him in the video.

TMZ published an ambush-style interview on Monday with Fine, also questioning him about the incident. Fine similarly told the outlet he does not recall rifling through someone’s mail and doubted whether the video is even real. When pressed on why someone from his office initially confirmed his identity, the congressman pushed back and said his office believed it looked like him but no one could definitively confirm it was him.

“I don’t remember doing it — that’s what I’m telling you,” Fine told the TMZ reporter in part. “Maybe it’s me, maybe it’s not. I have no idea.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.