Report: Michigan Democrat House Candidate Deleted Posts to Abolish Police and ‘Overhaul’ Constitution

The Democrat nominee for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District reportedly deleted social media posts where he espoused the abolition of prisons, attacked moderate Democrats, and argued against the nuclear family.

U.S. House candidate William Lawrence took down hundreds of posts supporting leftist causes that included getting rid of police and pushing for a “fundamental overhaul” of the Constitution, CNN reported Friday, noting the posts were from the time when he was a progressive organizer.

The article continued:

Other deleted posts show Lawrence writing “f**k” the nuclear-family home and calling it an “isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society,” envisioning “a world of free and open migration,” and calling to “Abolish the Senate.” Lawrence even wrote a song inspired by moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s resistance to Democrats’ climate agenda: “Our generation says f**k you for everything,” Lawrence wrote in lyrics he posted in December 2021. “Hurry up and die so that we can get started.”

According to CNN senior politics reporter Andrew Kaczynski, Lawrence has since claimed he disagreed with some of the old posts.

However, Lawrence’s statement on the matter appeared to be the leftist candidate’s attempt to simply wipe his record clean prior to the election:

Lawrence was arrested for resisting police officers while protesting the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in 2013, according to Fox News.

“He and others chained themselves to machinery in protest of the pipeline, which helps the U.S. meet critical energy needs but has also been a subject of pushback by environmental groups and indigenous tribes whose land the pipeline partially runs through,” the outlet said, noting his conviction was later expunged.

Lawrence won the Democrat primary in August and is currently running against incumbent Rep. Tom Barrett (R), per the CNN article.

Breitbart News recently detailed more of Lawrence’s background and Barrett’s record.

“Michigan Democrat congressional candidate William Lawrence, co-founder of the Soros-supported Sunrise Movement, a radical left-wing climate activist organization that describes its mission as ‘fighting fascism to win a Green New Deal,’ called for ‘reconstructing’ America through racial and economic justice in a 2023 interview,” the outlet said.

“Republican Congressman Barrett is a former Army helicopter pilot seeking reelection in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, a toss-up seat that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 and could help determine control of the House. During his time in Congress, Barrett has delivered historic tax cuts for hardworking families and expanded benefits for Michigan veterans,” it stated.