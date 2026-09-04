Trump Picks Adam Telle as New Acting U.S. Army Secretary

Adam Telle is the new acting U.S. Army Secretary with President Donald Trump making clear late Thursday night his appointee assumes the role “immediately.”

Trump described his choice as “a Great Patriot, who is respected by all.”

Telle is currently the assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.

In his new role Telle will oversee the nation’s largest fighting force in a troubled world where the U.S. is still engaged in conflict with Iran and significant Army resources are spread across the Middle East.

AP reports he has spent more than 20 years working for Republican senators as well as in the White House during Trump’s first term, serving as the president’s chief liaison to the Senate.

Telle’s predecessor, Dan Driscoll, exited the role on Monday after 18 months in the job, as Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added his congratulations to Telle on social media, saying “Huge congrats to Adam. Strong and whip smart. He is indeed a great Patriot — and will be an immediate asset to the @USArmy”

The post of U.S. Army Secretary is held by a senior civilian official who leads the Department of the Army and manages its daily business, budget, and administrative affairs.