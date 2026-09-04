President Donald Trump thanked Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, for “having the Wisdom and Courage to step forward” and recant his testimony in cases brought against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Cohen’s “Act of Bravery is a Great Credit to the Justice System in” both New York City and New York state. Trump also noted that Cohen said “everything” James and Bragg “did was WRONG and UNLAWFUL.”

“I am pleased to report that Michael Cohen, the Prosecution’s Star Witness and, in actuality, only Witness in the New York State Attorney General and Manhattan DA Witch Hunt Cases brought against me, has just fully RECANTED his testimony,” Trump said. “He was ‘pressured’ and ‘coerced’ to say things that were not true.”

“I would like to thank Michael for having the Wisdom and Courage to step forward and do the right thing!” Trump continued. “His Act of Bravery is a Great Credit to the Justice System in New York City and State. I am sure it was not easy for him!”

Trump added, “Now we are asking that any remnant of those Politically Weaponized Cases against me be immediately terminated and dismissed. Their Star Witness said everything they did was WRONG and UNLAWFUL!”

In January, Cohen claimed in a Substack article that he was “coerced and pressured” by Bragg and James as they launched investigations into Trump.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Cohen shared in the Substack article that “a federal appeals court” was reviving “Trump’s effort to undo” his conviction from May 2024, in his business records trial:

In a Substack article, Cohen revealed that “a federal appeals court” had revived “Trump’s effort to undo” his conviction from his business records trial. In May 2024, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree regarding payments made through Cohen to adult actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. In his Substack article, Cohen added that a lower court was ordered “to reconsider whether the case belongs in state court or should be moved to federal court.”

“From the time I first began meeting with lawyers from the Manhattan DA’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office in connection with their investigations of President Trump, and through the trials themselves, I felt pressured and coerced to only provide information and testimony that would satisfy the government’s desire to build the cases against and secure a judgement and convictions against President Trump,” Cohen wrote at the time.