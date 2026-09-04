USA Today Article Lauds Gloria Steinem’s ‘Touching Tribute’ to Abortionist

USA Today published an article Thursday praising the late Gloria Steinem’s “touching tribute” to the doctor who illegally aborted her unborn child in 1957.

The outlet published the piece by books reporter Clare Mulroy, after Steinem, a writer and career leftist feminist activist, died at the age of 92 on Wednesday. In the article, titled “Gloria Steinem’s touching tribute to doctor who made her abortion possible,” Mulroy calls the activist’s tribute to her abortionist some of Steinem’s “most moving work.”

“In her 2015 memoir ‘My Life on the Road,’ Steinem thanked Dr. John Sharpe, a London-based doctor who referred Steinem for an abortion in 1957, when it was still illegal. Steinem credits Sharpe for allowing her to ‘do what you want to do with your life,’ a poignant foreword for a book about the people, places and forces that influenced Steinem’s activism,” Mulroy wrote.

Steinem, who coined the phrase “reproductive freedom” as a euphemism for slaughtering unborn babies in the womb, said she had her child aborted as she was “on her way to India” to take part in a fellowship about nonviolent protest and grassroots activism.

“Dr. John Sharpe of London, who in 1957, a decade before physicians in England could legally perform an abortion for any reason other than the health of the woman, took the considerable risk of referring for an abortion a twenty-two-year-old American on her way to India,” Steinem wrote in the dedication.

“Knowing only that she had broken an engagement at home to seek an unknown fate, he said, ‘You must promise me two things. First, you will not tell anyone my name. Second, you will do what you want to do with your life.’ Dear Dr. Sharpe, I believe you, who knew the law was unjust, would not mind if I say this so long after your death: I’ve done the best I could with my life. This book is for you,” she continued.

Steinem read the dedication out loud on CNN in 2022 and remarked, “I think there are women and men across this country saying thank you to physicians who recognize individual rights.”

USA Today did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.