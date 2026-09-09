Trump Lays Out 2 Paths for America in Midterms: Prosperity with Republicans or Regression with Democrats

DALLAS—President Donald laid out two paths he sees that lie ahead for America during his keynote address at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Wednesday: prosperity if Republicans hold majorities in Congress or regression if Democrats take power.

Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA” as Trump took the stage on the first night of the first-of-its-kind midterm Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. Conventions have historically exclusively been held in years of presidential elections, when the major parties formally nominate their candidates for the presidency.

He laid out his core message at the top of the speech.

“In 55 days, Americans will be going to the polls in one of the most important elections in our country’s history. Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of the next 250 years or surges forward and never ever looks back,” he said.

“We hand America’s future to the radical left Democrats, and our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet. It will be a tragedy. Vote Republican, and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come. There’ll be nothing like it,” he added.

Trump stressed that 35 key races will decide the majorities in the Senate and House come November. Republicans hold the Senate with a 53-47 majority over Democrats and independents in their caucus, and in the House, Republicans hold a 218-214 majority. Republicans look to defend key Senate seats in Texas, North Carolina, Iowa, and Ohio, and can flip Democrat seats in Michigan, Maine, and Georgia. Trump carried all of these states, except for Maine, in 2024. He intends to visit every state where a race is on a knife’s edge.

“We have a very short period of time, and we really have 35 races. They all count, but we have 35 races that are, I guess you’d call swings, right? Like we had seven swing states, we won all seven, right? Yeah. So I said, not that I’m looking for the work. You know, I said the other day I got so much of a schedule. I said, ‘I thought I won. What do I have to do? I’m campaigning,’ But I am. We’re campaigning to make it incredible,” he said.

“The ones that are very close—they might be winning by a little, or losing by a little, or tied—we can win every one of those races,” he said. “But I’m going to go to every one of those states for congressmen and Senators… and we’re going to have rallies just like this.”

Democrats have worked for much of Trump’s second term to make “affordability” a key midterm issue, but Trump hammered Democrats on Wednesday for the nearly five-decade high inflation they sparked in the Biden years through immense spending and green energy policies.