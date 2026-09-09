Watch: Donald Trump Speaks at RNC Midterm Convention

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Committee (RNC) 2026 midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, September 9.

The president directed at least $47 million in advertising through a new super PAC to support Republicans in the midterms this week:

“The president is going to expend substantial resources to win the midterms,” Blair said. “He cares deeply about the party winning.”

The reservations target Senate contests in Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, Alaska, North Carolina, and Georgia, along with a Pennsylvania House race. According to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact, the largest commitments are $14.9 million in Michigan and $11.1 million in Ohio.

No Going Back PAC was incorporated on September 1, days before the Republican midterm convention in Dallas. Because it formed this month, the group will not have to disclose its donors until October 20.