Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has filed a civil enforcement action against Mayday Health, the abortion-access nonprofit co-founded by Hunterbrook publisher Sam Koppelman and Hunterbrook Media and Hunterbrook Capital CEO Nathaniel Horwitz, alleging the organization used advertisements and its website to direct Kentucky residents to providers offering abortion pills by mail in a manner prohibited under Kentucky law.

The complaint, filed September 3 in Logan Circuit Court, names Mayday Medicines, Inc., doing business as Mayday Health, as the defendant and accuses the nonprofit of engaging in unfair, false, misleading, or deceptive business practices in violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act.

Mayday Health was founded by Sam Koppelman, Nathaniel Horwitz, and Liv Raisner. Koppelman and Horwitz also run Hunterbrook, whose business model has been described as combining investigative journalism with an affiliated investment fund that takes positions related to companies targeted by its reporting.

Semafor reported that Hunterbrook launched in April 2024 amid controversy over its business model, under which it would conduct investigative journalism while its investment operation took short positions in the stocks of its reporting targets.

RealClearPolicy similarly described Hunterbrook in an August 2026 column as “a hedge fund that simultaneously runs a newsroom,” saying the firm had published more than 30 short campaigns since 2024.

Horwitz serves as CEO of both Hunterbrook Media and Hunterbrook Capital. According to his Hunterbrook biography, he previously worked at biotechnology and health care investment firm RA Capital, where he became its youngest venture partner by more than a decade and helped incubate four companies. The biography says the fund grew from less than $1 billion to more than $10 billion during his time there.

Horwitz continues to volunteer as executive chairman of Mayday, which his biography says he co-founded with Hunterbrook publisher Koppelman and Hunterbrook adviser Liv Raisner. Hunterbrook states that Horwitz may also contribute reporting or editorial input in his role as CEO of Hunterbrook Media.

Koppelman is Hunterbrook’s publisher and a New York Times bestselling author who has written books with former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal. His Hunterbrook biography says he helped build Fenway Strategies, wrote speeches for Michael Bloomberg, worked on the Biden-Harris campaign’s surrogate operation, and co-founded Mayday, which the biography describes as a leading source of information on obtaining reproductive health care in states with abortion restrictions.

According to information supplied about Hunterbrook, Leo Raisner also serves as an adviser to Hunterbrook Media.

The Kentucky complaint describes Mayday as a Delaware nonprofit with its principal place of business in New York City and alleges that it “connects the public with distributors of abortion-inducing drugs.”

According to the complaint, Mayday placed advertisements at Kentucky gas stations in October 2025 that read, “Pregnant? Don’t Want to Be? Learn more at Mayday.Health.”

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office alleges that those advertisements directed consumers to Mayday’s website, which the complaint says connects users with abortion-pill providers that ship medication through the mail. The complaint argues that Mayday does more than provide information because its website “facilitates, encourages, and is even integral to the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs into Kentucky through the mail.”

Kentucky law cited in the complaint, KRS 311.7733, prohibits a manufacturer, distributor, physician, pharmacy, or other person from intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly dispensing, prescribing, or distributing an abortion-inducing drug to a pregnant person through courier, delivery, or mail service. The complaint alleges that distributing the drugs by mail constitutes a criminal act and Class D felony under KRS 311.7733 and KRS 311.990(39).

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating the advertisements in January 2026 and sent civil investigative demands to Kentucky gas stations where the ads had run, according to the filing.

The dispute drew additional attention in August after Mayday flew an airplane banner over Louisville and the Kentucky State Fair reading, “ABORTION PILLS BY MAIL. Mayday.Health.”

Coleman responded at the time that his office was already investigating the organization’s activities.

“It appears abortion activists are flying over Louisville advertising illegal drugs. They are breaking the law. Since January, our Office has been investigating mail order abortion pills targeting vulnerable Kentuckians. We will not tolerate this illegal danger,” Coleman said.

The complaint identifies “Mayday Executive Director Leo Raisner” as having acknowledged targeting the Kentucky State Fair because of the large crowd it draws.

Mayday’s website, screenshots included in the complaint show, asks visitors “What do you need?” and presents “Abortion” alongside “Morning after pills,” “Birth Control,” and “Gender-Affirming Care.”

The Attorney General’s Office alleges that a Kentucky user selecting an option to be taken directly to abortion pills is shown third-party providers that advertise shipping to all 50 states. The filing identifies Abuzz, At Home Abortion, The MAP, A Safe Choice, and We Take Care of Us.

The complaint says Mayday gives users information about those providers’ costs and delivery times. One screenshot identifies A Safe Choice as shipping to all states for $150 with delivery within four days, while other providers are described as using sliding-scale pricing.

Mayday also describes external services linked from its website as “trusted websites and partners,” according to material reproduced in the lawsuit.

The Commonwealth alleges that Mayday’s advertisements are misleading because they give the impression that abortion-inducing drugs are available for delivery to Kentuckians by mail even though Kentucky law prohibits distributing abortion-inducing drugs by mail.

The complaint further argues that Mayday’s activities fall within “trade or commerce” under the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act because the organization advertises and directs consumers toward abortion-pill providers and their services.

“Mayday actively assists distributors of abortion-inducing drugs by mail by helping those distributors find customers,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit contains one count under KRS 367.170, which prohibits unfair, false, misleading, or deceptive acts or practices in trade or commerce.

Coleman is asking the court to enter judgment against Mayday for each violation alleged in the complaint, permanently enjoin future violations, order equitable relief addressing consumer injury, and impose civil penalties of up to $2,000 for each violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act. The state is also seeking costs, attorneys’ fees, prejudgment interest, and any additional relief deemed appropriate by the court.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Mayday Health Executive Director Leo Raisner said:

“We look forward to defending our First Amendment protected work in court — and winning, like we have against similar efforts to suppress our speech. Abortion pills are safe, effective and FDA-approved, and everyone deserves access to that information.”

Hunterbrook did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for on-the-record comment by publication time.

The Kentucky case follows litigation involving Mayday in South Dakota. In July, a federal district court issued a preliminary injunction in Mayday’s South Dakota litigation over restrictions on abortion-pill advertising, according to Dakota News Now.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said July 17 that his office disagreed with the preliminary ruling but that litigation over a permanent injunction would continue.

“We have received the federal district court’s preliminary injunction during the ongoing proceedings. While we respectfully disagree, the case on the permanent injunction will still be tried with additional discovery and information about Mayday’s activities and representations,” Jackley said. “Protecting and defending innocent life is and remains important to our Legislature, Governor, Attorney General and citizens.”

Mayday has also engaged in advocacy outside abortion access. The organization launched a billboard campaign in Kansas supporting transgender residents and providing information about obtaining gender-affirming care.

“We thought it was important to put these billboards up as the Kansas Legislature increasingly targets the constitutional rights of trans Kansans,” Liv Raisner told the Kansas Reflector. “So we want to express our support and our solidarity and make sure people know that gender-affirming health services are still accessible.”

Time previously profiled Mayday’s efforts to provide information about obtaining abortions even in places where abortion is banned.

According to Foundation Center figures, Hopewell Fund is Mayday Health’s largest listed donor, with two grants totaling $2,354,459. The Surgo Foundation and David and Lucile Packard Foundation are each listed as providing $900,000, while the Soros Economic Development Fund is listed as providing $150,000.

Hopewell Fund has itself surfaced in disputes over political funding.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers sued Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss and several organizations in 2025 over what his office alleged were unlawful foreign-funded contributions connected to Nebraska ballot initiatives. Organizations named alongside Wyss disputed the allegations and said they had complied with the law.

Hilgers’s complaint described Hopewell as “a dark money group that is a downstream recipient of Wyss-sourced funds” and alleged that between 2017 and 2023, Hopewell received $10,478,689 in grants from New Venture Fund for “civil rights,” “social action,” and “advocacy.”

Hopewell has also funded organizations operating in the media space. OpenSecrets reported in 2020 that Hopewell incubated States Newsroom and gave $1.72 million to News for Democracy, an organization involved in a network of seemingly independent Facebook pages presented as news outlets that began spending on digital advertisements in 2018.

OpenSecrets reported that News for Democracy also received backing from the Sixteen Thirty Fund network and Hoffman’s Investing in US. The outlet described operations associated with ACRONYM and Sixteen Thirty Fund as among the largest coordinated efforts it had identified involving news-style content used for political purposes.

Mayday’s connections to Hunterbrook are separate from Hopewell Fund’s involvement in media-related organizations. Koppelman and Horwitz hold leadership positions at Hunterbrook, while Hopewell Fund, Mayday’s largest listed donor according to Foundation Center figures, previously incubated States Newsroom and funded News for Democracy.

The Kentucky lawsuit does not accuse Hunterbrook Media or Hunterbrook Capital of violating Kentucky law, and neither Hunterbrook entity is named as a defendant. The state’s claims are directed at Mayday Health and its advertising and website activities in Kentucky.