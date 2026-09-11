Roy Cooper, NC Democrats Backtrack from Shelly Headen Who Wants Trump Supporters in Concentration Camps

North Carolina Democrats are attempting to distance themselves from Shelly Headen, the vile candidate running in a state legislative district who wrote that Trump supporters belong in concentration camps while smiling in front of a Dachau memorial in Germany.

Breitbart News broke the story Friday morning that Headen posted a Facebook story from a vacation showing her in front of ovens in a German concentration camp memorial, saying, “Visiting Dauchau [sic] Concentration Camp in Germany… This is where Trump supporters belong.”

In social media photos, Headen is seen smiling as she stands in front of what appears to be crematorium ovens, which were used by the Nazi SS to burn the bodies of Jews and other prisoners who died or were murdered at the camp.

Headen has supported the campaign of Democrat Roy Cooper for U.S. Senate and posed with him at several events.

On September 10, the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper wrote on X, “Political violence has absolutely no place in our country. Full stop. On the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s murder, we remember the importance of civil debate and reject the unconscionable violence that has become far too common in our society.”

Following a media inquiry from Breitbart News, a Cooper campaign spokesperson said of the Headen news:

“These remarks are reprehensible — Roy strongly condemns them and all forms of political violence and he believes it’s up to all of us to speak responsibly.”

Yet in 2024, Cooper spoke at events in North Carolina on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. At one, just two days prior to the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt, he called President Trump a “threat” and a “dictator” and told the crowd, “we have to stop him.”

At an event less than a week after Butler, Cooper doubled down, saying Trump “threatens our democracy, and wants to make history by installing himself as a dictator” at another event.

In a statement published to Facebook, the Guilford County Democrat Party wrote in part:

The Guilford County Democratic Party stands firmly for decency, mutual respect, and the core values of our community. We unequivocally reject and condemn the social media posts made by Shelly Headen. Language that references concentration camps, uses derogatory terms toward neurodivergent individuals, or invokes political violence is completely indefensible and unacceptable. These statements violate everything our party represents.

Because official candidate filing deadlines have passed and election ballots are legally finalized under North Carolina law, candidate names cannot be removed or changed at this stage. However, a spot on the ballot does not entitle any candidate to the support of our party organization. Effective immediately, the County Democratic Party is formally withdrawing all financial, operational, and organizational support from Shelly Headen’s campaign for NC House District 62. We will not expend party resources or volunteer efforts on behalf of her candidacy.

The reference to concentration camps indicates that party leaders had previous knowledge of her social media statements and supported her until they became public.

A day earlier, Headen’s vile social media presence began receiving media attention.

She wrote the country’s “only hope” was an apparent terrorist attack on American soil, saying, “I think our only hope is an attack on U.S. Soil… preferably Alabama, Louisiana… where the stupid people live.” It is unclear from the post which group should lead the terror attack or what method they should use.

Following those comments, she told leftist news website the Assembly, “I’ve sacrificed myself just like Jesus sacrificed himself on the cross, and Martin Luther King and Abraham Lincoln and all the people that put themselves out there to sacrifice for our country. If a few angry moments on social media are the end, then so be it. MAGA will keep winning if we continue with not standing up for what’s right.”

Headen has also donated to numerous Democrat campaigns in recent years including the U.S. Senate campaign of Cooper and the gubernatorial campaign of Josh Stein, who is Jewish.