U.S. Mint Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary with New Half Dollar Coin Declaring: NEVER FORGET

The U.S. Mint is commemorating the lives lost from the Al-Qaeda terrorist attack on 9/11 with a new half-dollar coin displaying the date of the travesty encircled by the phrase “NEVER FORGET.”

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11, we honor the memory of those we lost and the courage of those who risked their lives to save their fellow Americans,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announcing the issue on Thursday.

“A quarter century later, our promise to the victims and their families remains the same: we will never forget.”

Lady Liberty is a prime feature of the new coin issue along with two words that still ring clear today: NEVER FORGET.

The reverse side shows Liberty passing her blazing torch to harken a new generation with the inscriptions, “E pluribus unum,” “Half Dollar” and “Knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty” in all-caps.

The solemn remembrance comes as the nation pauses to remember the events of September 11, 2001, and the 25 years that have since passed.

Struck at the Philadelphia Mint, the circulating-quality coins will be available to pre-order on the Mint’s website through Sept. 25, according to the Treasury Department. The currency was expected to begin shipping Dec. 3.

A 20-coin roll costs $40 and a 100-coin bag, $100, according to the website.

The new currency comes just days after the U.S. Mint rolled out $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump’s face to mark America’s 250th birthday, the NY Post reports.

The Mint has previously issued items commemorating the tragedy.

For the 10th anniversary in 2011, it released a one-ounce silver September 11 National Medal featuring Lady Liberty holding a “Lamp of Remembrance” and the inscription “ALWAYS REMEMBER.”

Nearly 3,000 people paid with their lives on September 11, 2001, after planes hijacked by Islamic terrorists struck the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

A third plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back against the Al-Qaeda terrorists.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873.

It remains the nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage to this day.

Find out more by going directly to the U.S. Mint here