House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) joined Breitbart News Saturday following the Republican midterm convention in Dallas to lay out the GOP’s path to retaining control of the House, discuss Republican campaign spending and turnout, address the ideological direction of the Democrat Party, and reflect on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Emmer said the convention showed strong Republican enthusiasm heading into the final weeks before the midterm election.

“The midterm convention, this brainchild of Donald J. Trump, was to show what kind of energy is out there on the Republican side, and there is a ton of energy,” Emmer said.

Emmer also criticized coverage of the Trump administration’s economic record, saying the media “doesn’t want to talk about any of the good stuff that’s happening in the economy” or the latest jobs report, which he said included “high-paying, benefit-providing, high-tech jobs” and manufacturing positions.

Addressing attendance at the Dallas convention, Emmer said the arena “was absolutely packed” and recalled being told there was “as big a crowd outside of the American Airlines Arena in Dallas as there was at the RNC in Milwaukee.”

Emmer said the event highlighted what Republicans view as the Trump administration’s accomplishments while emphasizing turnout. “Quite frankly, communism is on the ballot,” he said, adding that Trump was encouraging Republicans to vote because “it’s all going to be about turnout.”

Boyle then asked Emmer to lay out the GOP’s path to retaining the House. Emmer cautioned against relying heavily on polls, saying, “You can’t rely on polls. You look for trends in polls.”

“For us, the mechanics of this election are very clear,” Emmer continued. “We have to have Republican turnout to be successful.”

Emmer said Republicans first need to protect the seats they already hold. “The cheapest seat to win is the one you already hold,” he said, pointing to competitive districts in Pennsylvania, Iowa, New York, New Jersey, and California.

He then outlined a scenario in which Republicans offset potential redistricting losses in California and Utah with gains elsewhere.

“You’re already making up one in Maine. You’re going to win Maine, so now you’re a negative four. You’re going to win Tennessee, negative three. You’re going to win Alabama, negative two. You’re going to win Louisiana, negative one,” Emmer said.

Emmer said that calculation did not include additional opportunities in Texas, Florida, New Mexico, and Washington State.

“So that’s how you do it,” he said. “You keep what you’ve got, and then you build in places like Florida, in Texas, New Mexico, and Washington State.”

Emmer also rejected suggestions that control of the House has already been decided, pointing to forecasts identifying more than 200 safe seats for each party.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to about — well, they’ll say 21 seats that are in play,” Emmer said. “I would say it’s probably 10 to 15, Matt, and it is too close to call.”

Boyle also asked about Republican campaign spending. Emmer said Trump-aligned groups were preparing to spend heavily in House and Senate races and pointed to Elon Musk as another Republican ally.

“We do have money to win these races, and we’ve got allies like President Trump and Elon Musk and others that are doing their job to make sure that they hold the House,” Emmer said.

Emmer also said statewide races could help drive turnout in congressional contests, pointing to Texas and Iowa. “We have never seen this kind of parity between Republican and Democrat spending,” he said.

The conversation later turned to the influence of democratic socialists within the Democrat Party. Emmer rejected the label, saying, “There’s nothing democratic about socialism, Matt. They are communist. They’re flat out Marxist communists and/or anarchists.”

He then singled out Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, saying, “You got false Muslim prophets like Abdul Abdul El Sayed in Michigan, who literally pals around with terrorists, and his best friend believes that 3,000 people deserved to die here in America 25 years ago yesterday.” Emmer continued, “You come to America to be an American,” adding that Republicans need to “keep sounding the alarm.”

Emmer also invoked Ayn Rand, saying that “the goal of socialism and communism is exactly the same” because, in his telling, both seek “power over human beings,” with one pursuing it “through the ballot box” and the other “through force.”

Emmer also criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over their conduct during September 11 memorial observances. “Look what they were doing yesterday,” Emmer said. “You got this ridiculous mayor of New York, and you’ve got Ms. Ocasio-Cortez laughing and joking as the names of the fallen from 9/11, 25 years ago, are being read in front of their families and their friends, the survivors.” He called the conduct “pathetic” and said it illustrated what he views as the political choice facing voters. “There’s nothing democratic about socialism. I wish we would just call them what they are,” Emmer said. “These are flat-out communists that are here.”

“If they are given the gavels, get ready. They’re coming after you,” Emmer added. “They’re not just coming after Donald Trump and his family. They’re coming after all of us, Matt.”

Boyle concluded by asking Emmer about the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks and what younger Americans who were born after them should understand.

“Those who do not know history are bound to repeat it,” Emmer said, before referencing the Holocaust, the September 11 attacks, and the importance of teaching American history.

“If you don’t understand your history, and we’ve done a poor job of actually teaching American history, this is where our public schools have failed as much as anywhere else,” he said.

Emmer closed by saying Americans should understand the sacrifices made for the country’s freedoms and participate in the November election.

“You got to defend freedom,” Emmer said. “And right now, thank God in this country, you can still defend it by showing up on November 3 and voting for Republicans up and down the ticket.”

“We got to get back to work teaching our young people about our history and why this country is so special,” Emmer concluded. “So, you got to know your history.”

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