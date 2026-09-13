Democrat Nominee for GA Governor Keisha Lance Bottoms: Black Women Conditioned into ‘Post-Traumatic Slave Mentality’

Black women are conditioned into a “post-traumatic slave mentality,” Democratic nominee for Georgia governor Keisha Lance Bottoms claims.

Speaking during the women’s event Radiant Conversations, Bottoms said, “As black women, we are conditioned. Girl, you can’t depend on anybody else. If you don’t do it for yourself, ain’t nobody else gonna do it for you.”

“And in many ways, that is a post-traumatic slave mentality,” Bottoms claimed. “That it is – it is not just on our backs. That this is a burden that we can all carry. It’s a win for all of us. And so it is just remembering that this is a sisterhood, that this is about community. It’s not about going fast.”

Bottoms continued: “It’s about taking others with you, and I’m just – I’m so grateful to have learned those lessons and to be able to apply them in this season.”

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Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and former senior advisor to former President Joe Biden, is hoping to become the Peach State’s next governor and has stated she will put President Donald Trump up to Biden’s record, asserting the former president “delivered” for Georgia.

“I will put Biden up against Trump’s record any day of the week, especially in the way he delivered for Georgia,” she said during an appearance on CNN’s OutFront.

She continued, adding, “The people of Georgia are talking about the cost of living. They’re talking about grocery costs. They’re talking about healthcare costs, 500,000 people in this state opted not to get healthcare after the big, ugly bill. Those are the things that people care about.”

Notably, Bottoms made her anti-Trump position abundantly clear when she announced her intention to run for governor in Georgia, deeming the commander-in-chief a “disaster for our economy and our country — from his failure to address rising prices to giving an unelected billionaire the power to cut Medicare and Social Security.”

“Donald Trump is no laughing matter,” she said. “Well, My grandmama taught me, no matter how hard they swing you never stay down. You fight back. That’s why I’m running for governor, because Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us.”