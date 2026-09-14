Mitch McConnell’s Speech Noticeably Slower as He Returns to Capitol

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) returned to the Capitol on Monday, speaking noticeably slower as he addressed reporters after a months-long absence following a reported fall in June.

“After two years — two decades — of dodging your questions, I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today,” McConnell joked at the start of his remarks.

McConnell delivered a brief statement and said he remains committed to passing the farm bill and holding Russia accountable.

Prior to his return, the Kentucky Republican announced that he would cast his first Senate vote since his fall.

“Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues,” McConnell said in a statement released by his office.

“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier,” he continued. “I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”

McConnell thanked supporters for their well wishes and said he was glad to resume his Senate duties.

“Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month,” he said.

Before his return, speculation had swirled about McConnell’s health.

In July, conservative activist Laura Loomer and journalist Desiree Townsend cited unnamed sources claiming that McConnell had been declared “brain dead.”

A “High level source close to the White House tells me Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,” Loomer wrote on X.