Far-Left Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff Calls for International ‘AI Treaty’

Far-left Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is calling for the globalist governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

At a rally in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, Ossoff, who is running for reelection and is believed to harbor 2028 presidential ambitions, advocated for the U.S. to lead international overseers in an “AI treaty” that would supposedly contain the risks of the fast-developing technology.

“A capable president would move swiftly to secure and reassure the American people. Rush inspectors into frontier labs, fortify the nation against bioterrorism, demand legislation from Congress and lead the world toward an AI treaty,” Ossoff said.

“But President Trump is compromised. A capable Congress would engage every committee in investigation and legislation to act swiftly and wisely. Those CEOs would be under oath next week. But instead, the president and the Speaker of the House sit on their hands and hope for the best,” he continued.

AI is becoming a top issue of debate, especially ahead of the midterm elections, with former President Barack Obama urging Democrats to make the issue the center of their agenda. Tech leaders, like Elon Musk and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have called on the AI industry to slow down and make sure proper safety measures are being created.

Republicans are arguing the U.S. must move forward safely while also leading the AI industry, so hostile nations such as communist China do not have a major advantage over western civilization in the coming decades.

WATCH — Exclusive — AI CEO Janet Kelly: China “Will Cheat & Steal & Lie” for AI Dominance:

The Trump administration has strongly and repeatedly rejected global governance of AI and has said countries having sovereign and local control over AI will allow the technology to serve the particular needs and interests of specific populations.

“Prioritizing AI for your people does not mean joining international efforts that are either purely symbolic or a sacrifice of national self-determination,” White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

“It does not mean constructing a regulatory regime that exchanges your countries’ capacity to build and innovate for the self-satisfaction of technocrats,” he continued. “It does not mean isolating yourself, hoping to reconstruct the whole AI stack from scratch even as you are left behind. Prioritizing AI for your people means pursuing a sovereign AI capability for your country now.”

President Trump’s response to doomsday fears of AI destroying the world is: “Whoever wins AI, wins.”

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ — and we will continue to do so!” he said in a post to Truth Social on Monday.

“We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” the 45th and 47th president continued. “WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

WATCH — Substrate CEO James Proud on AI: We Must Stop China’s Domination of Tech Invented in United States:

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Ossoff framed lawmakers in Washington as being massively unprepared to take on AI and called Congress an “ancient establishment barely capable of email, sleepwalks into a technological revolution, while the president dismantles precautions and calls us fools for worrying.”

“I refuse to leave my girls a world as dark and dangerous and cruel as this one threatens to become, and I can’t stop thinking about it,” he said.

Ossoff, a vulnerable one-term senator elected in 2021, is running against Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in the Georgia U.S. Senate race. RealClear Polling rates the race a “toss-up,” and its polling average shows Ossoff with an average projected lead of 7.8 points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.