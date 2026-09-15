Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported several illegal alien gang members convicted of crimes like murder, attempted murder, statutory rape, carjacking, and kidnapping to commit robbery, among others.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are working tirelessly to arrest and deport illegal aliens. Just last week, they deported vicious gang members, including murderers, rapists, kidnappers, and carjackers,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Markwayne Mullin said.

Among those illegal aliens deported is Phai You of Cambodia. You is a member of the Asian Boys gang and has been convicted of second-degree murder, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon. You was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in February 1998.

Thanh Nguyen Huu of Vietnam, also a member of the Asian Boys gang, was deported on September 8 after having been convicted of hit-and-run involving death or injury, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, discharge firearm at inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon, among other crimes.

Hung Quoc Bui and Dat Tien Trinh, both from Vietnam, were deported on September 8 as well. Bui, a member of the Asian Boys gang, had been convicted of statutory rape, burglary, gang activity, identity theft, and forgery, and was ordered deported in February 2004.

Meanwhile, Trinh, a member of the Oriental Boys gang, was previously convicted of kidnapping during a carjacking, second-degree robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking, evading a peace officer, carrying a prohibited weapon, and appropriating lost property.

A federal immigration judge ordered Trinh deported in June 2018.

ICE agents similarly deported Oscar Armando Ramos-Ayala of El Salvador, a member of the San Fernando Valley gang, on September 7. Ramos-Ayala had been convicted of second-degree robbery, drug possession, grand theft vehicle, obstructing or resisting a public officer, and false identification to a peace officer.

A federal immigration judge ordered Ramos-Ayala deported in July 1999.

“DHS is delivering on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to deport illegal aliens so that we can make America safe again,” Mullin said. “Deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.