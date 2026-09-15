Nolte: Mike Rogers Calls on Abdul El-Sayed to ‘Return Donations from Terrorist Organizations’

Egyptian-American Muslim and Democrat Michigan Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (aka Abdul El-Sayed) has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from terrorist organizations, and his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, is calling for him to return the money.

“I guess when Abdul claims he wants ‘money out of politics,’ he doesn’t count terrorist organizations. As a former Army officer and House Intelligence Chair, I spent my life fighting to defeat terrorist organizations. Abdul cashes checks from them,” Rogers said in a statement Tuesday.

Rogers added that it’s “absolutely disqualifying and an insult to the brave men and women who’ve risked their lives in service to this great country. Abdul — return the money.”

On its website, the Rogers campaign lists “the money donated to him from terrorist organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relationships (‘CAIR’) and the Muslim Brotherhood.” This includes…

Nearly $130,000 from donors with identified connections to CAIR, an alleged Hamas-linked group and Designated Terrorist Organization in multiple states. The donations come from over 41 staff or board members, including national board chair Manal Fakhoury, national board treasurer Eyas Abdeen, national board vice chair Emad Sabbah, and Michigan board member Muzammil Ahmed.

And…

Abdul El-Sayed’s Father-in-Law, Tayeb Jukaku, has donated at least $300,000 to a Pro-Abdul Super PAC. Tayen is a top leader of a Muslim Brotherhood Organization linked to terror funding and is the President of CAIR Michigan.

The site adds $7,000 from Amani Barakat, who’s the Chair of Al-Awda, a group that supports dismantling the U.S. military; as well as “the Unity & Justice Fund, the super PAC controlled and funded by CAIR’s lobbying arm which claimed credit for helping Abdul win the Democratic primary.”

“This is not about anyone’s faith,” concludes the press release. “This is about judgment, transparency, and who is financing a candidate for the United States.”

The El-Sayed campaign is more than just about a single U.S. Senate seat in the same way Zohran Mandani’s mayoral campaign was more than just about who would be the next mayor of New York City. As is always the case with the political left, this is really about attempting to normalize a form of anti-American and anti-Western extremism that even Democrats would have rejected 20 years ago. This is Obama 2.0 — the use of charismatic cut-outs like Mamdani and El-Sayed to cloak a dangerous radicalism that will further undermine Western and classically liberal values.

For years, El-Sayed didn’t even try to hide where his allegiance stood. He has since deleted this tweet, but here’s what he wrote on September 11, 2021:

“Today, I mourn the 3K lives, 6K injuries, & infrastructural devastation in NYC, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my faith. Tomorrow, I’ll mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my country.”

E-Sayed said the following during a podcast that same year: “I think the more appropriate way to center this conversation is in telling the broader global story about the conduct of the United States and what followed.”

Obama was bad enough. These guys are enemies of Western civilization and are not even trying all that hard to conceal it.