Trump Applauds New White House Heliport Completion with Shared Photo

A proud President Donald Trump on Monday shared the first photo of the completed White House heliport courtesy of a Truth Social post.

He began the social media release of the image with this exhortation that applauded the work and chastened its detractors:

“This is the first picture taken of the new Heliport Landing Zone on the South Lawn of the White House!… It is truly a work of art and, even the Trump Haters are saying, ‘Wow, that’s really good!'” – President Donald J. Trump

The president said the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, calling it a “Gift to America.”

Trump announced back in July he’s building a granite helipad on the White House lawn, insisting the enhanced facility is needed to accommodate new, more powerful presidential choppers.

He said the project would be privately funded and estimated its cost at up to $6 million, as AP reported.

“It’s got the seal of the White House on it in granite, in carved granite,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s really a beautiful thing.”

Trump said the granite helipad was necessary because the new versions of the Marine One helicopter coming into service would burn or damage the grass on the iconic lawn at the back of the White House, as noted by AP

“So now with the helipad, we won’t have any problem with the grass,” Trump said.

As Trump promised, the new facility is now ready in time for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 24.