President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted the Supreme Court’s ruling that blocks efforts to safeguard mail-in ballots based on a Trump directive to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Trump took to Truth Social to hammer the court for its latest “bad decision” after the ruling came down on Monday:

Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court, one that the Court System took forever to give, and then blamed it, in part, on no time left to implement a solution to our totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting “disaster,” which is a laughing stock all over the World, and where we are the only country that has to endure such a Nation Destroying SCAM.

Among the safeguards the USPS aimed to implement were a logo identifying a ballot’s envelope as election mail, a barcode specific to a particular voter, and the ability to scan it through high-speed processing equipment.

RELATED VIDEO — Election Official Defends Destroying Ballots in GOP Chairman Election for Warren County, Virginia:

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the dissent on the decision, and Justice Clarence Thomas was the only other justice to join him. Alito said some of the plaintiffs lacked standing and said others “are pursuing a claim that this Court has recently called a ‘Hail Mary pass’ that ‘rarely succeeds.'”

“The Postal Service has broad authority to regulate the mail,” he went on to add.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said, “There is at least a fair prospect that the final rule falls within the Postal Service’s statutory authority” but added state and local election officials lack sufficient time “to reasonably implement the rule before the elections.”

Justices Alito and Thomas, legends both, strongly disagreed with this horrible, highly political, ruling. It is a big loss for Republicans, and America itself, and makes cheating by the Radical Left “Dumocrats,” on Mail-In Ballots, a much easier thing to do — And now they have an open field to do so! The Supreme Court has really let our Country down!

Trump lauded Alito and Thomas in his post:

He also said the justices are afraid to show “courage” for fear of far-left radicals.

“Certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America,” he wrote.

Trump proceeded to blast the court over other recent decisions, including on his International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs and on the birthright citizenship case:

Their horrible decision on Tariffs will be costing the U.S.A., for many years to come, Trillions and Trillions of Dollars. They didn’t even state, “money paid does not have to be paid back,” much to the benefit of entities that truly hate our Country, and have been RIPPING IT OFF FOR YEARS, unnecessarily costing us, immediately, Billions of Dollars. Likewise, the Supreme Court’s Decision on Birthright Citizenship is a complete and total disaster for America, and has already led to massive corruption with respect to “citizenship” in our Country. The damage done to America is incalculable, and they know this, just as everyone else does – It is an irreparable and unrecoverable harm! The Court’s inability and unwillingness to do the right thing for our Country will go down, in a very negative way, in the annals of History. This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years.

He said the justices he nominated are “a shell of their original selves” and do not represent the individuals he nominated in his first term. Trump notably nominated Kavanaugh, as well as Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, during his first term.

“It is a Court that will go down as having rendered some of the most destructive, hurtful, and damaging decisions in our Country’s history,” he wrote.

“It is not easy for me to write this criticism of the United States Supreme Court — it will likely cost me dearly for years to come — but I feel it my obligation and duty, as President, to do so for the America we love!” he added.