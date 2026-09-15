President Donald Trump is warning that the Kennedy Center “is in a virtual state of collapse” after a piece of the ceiling in the main hallway of the building came falling down.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that a “security guard had just passed the area, one minute prior” to the ceiling falling. Breitbart News’s Matt Mercer reported at the end of August that a legal filing from the Trump administration described the Kennedy Center as being “structurally unsound, fundamentally unsafe, and embarrassing” to Washington, DC.

“The Kennedy Center is in a virtual state of collapse, and has been for many years,” Trump said in his post. “A large piece of concrete and steel just dropped down, in a thud, from the ceiling of a heavily trafficked main hallway. If the Building were open, innocent people would have been killed.”

Trump added that a judge has made his administration keep the Kennedy Center open “even though there are no performances, and no people that would have the Courage to even go in.”

“The Board of The Kennedy Center has strongly voted to save it, and they know I’m the only one who can do so, because I have the ability to raise the money, and the ability to construct — that few others have,” Trump continued. “I also have the strength and power of the Presidency, which will be needed do what must be done, and give it a strong shot at Greatness again!”

“Remember, The Kennedy Center was losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars when I took over,” Trump continued. “It was failing badly! It had nothing to do with me, I am only there to help. I just got there to reveal the fact, but especially those concerning Building Safety. A very hostile and conflicted Judge (What else is new?) seems like he won’t let that happen, in which case, unfortunately, the Building is destined to doom.”

Trump’s post comes after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick shared a video in a post on X on Monday, “of the ceiling of the Kennedy Center crashing violently onto the main Lobby floor.”

“Failing roofing, collapsing concrete supports, and steel that is rotting have created completely unsafe conditions,” Lutnick wrote in his post. “It was caught on security video, missing one of the Center’s security guards by just minutes.”

The board of trustees for the Kennedy Center voted to close the center for renovations “shortly after a federal judge” issued a ruling rejecting “the board’s latest effort to add Trump’ name to the building’s facade,” NBC News reported.