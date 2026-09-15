An illegal alien is accused of stabbing a woman to death in Staunton, Virginia, while injuring another, as Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) comes under fire for her support for sanctuary city policies.

Freddi Chigo Mil, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Staunton Police Department and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

According to police, on August 30, police officers were called to a stabbing with two female victims. When police arrived on scene, one of the women was pronounced dead while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

WATCH — Abigail Spanberger Pledges to Turn Virginia into Sanctuary for Illegals:



Mil, an illegal alien got-away, was arrested at the scene of the stabbing.

“This illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with murder after a stabbing spree that killed one woman and injured another,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement:

This is what the Commonwealth of Virginia has become under the sanctuary policies of Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians. ICE has lodged a detainer asking Governor Spanberger to cooperate with us and commit to not releasing this criminal from jail, so that he can be removed from our country once he faces justice. It’s time to put an end to these preventable tragedies. Deporting illegal aliens saves lives. [Emphasis added]

Mil remains incarcerated at the Middle River Regional Jail, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.