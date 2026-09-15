Watch Live: Angel Families Testify on Sanctuary Laws

Family members of Americans killed by illegal aliens testify about Democrat sanctuary laws on Tuesday, September 15.

Elizabeth Carter, whose son was killed in a crash caused by an illegal alien truck driver with a CDL issued by California, and Anatoly Varfolomeev, whose daughter Anya Varfolomeev was killed by an illegal alien drunk driver in California, will testify in the hearing about the cost of Democrats’ disastrous policies.

Also testifying will be Sheriff Frederick Akshar II of Broome County, New York, who is suing the state over its sanctuary laws.