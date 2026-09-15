Watch Live: Attorney General Todd Blanche Holds a Press Briefing

Attorney General Todd Blanche briefs members of the media at the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, September 15.

Blanche will address the media after speaking at a press conference for the White House anti-fraud task force headed by Vice President JD Vance on Monday.

AG Blanche announced at that briefing that the government had “uncovered $245 million in COVID loan schemes” and said the Department of Justice (DOJ) “will continue expanding our reach across the country to pursue anyone steals from American taxpayers.”