Watch Live: Attorney General Todd Blanche Holds a Press Briefing

Attorney General Todd Blanche briefs members of the media at the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, September 15.
Blanche will address the media after speaking at a press conference for the White House anti-fraud task force headed by Vice President JD Vance on Monday.
AG Blanche announced at that briefing that the government had “uncovered $245 million in COVID loan schemes” and said the Department of Justice (DOJ) “will continue expanding our reach across the country to pursue anyone steals from American taxpayers.”
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