Watch Live: House Hearing on Voter Fraud

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight holds a hearing on voter fraud focusing on the revelation of thousands of non-citizens on New Jersey’s voter rolls on Tuesday, September 15.

In July, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it found over 6,000 non-citizens were registered to vote and was investigating voter fraud in the state. Democrat New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherril did not deny non-citizens were registered to vote in her state but claimed it was due to a “software glitch.”

Also in July, President Donald Trump revealed that over a quarter of a million non-citizens were registered to vote in four Democrat states, warning that since Democrat leaders refuse to provide their voter data to his administration that the number of fraudulent voters could be much higher.

On Monday the Supreme Court blocked the White House’s implementation of rules to secure elections through new regulations of mail-in-ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, a decision that the president slammed as “horrible.”