Watch Live: Kash Patel Testifies Before Congress

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, September 15.

Patel announced on Monday that the FBI had made the sixth arrest of a suspect on the bureau’s most wanted list of fraudsters.

Last month, President Donald Trump touted the record drop in murder and violent crime across the country as his administration has cracked down on criminals. “And under the Trump administration, the FBI has nearly doubled its arrests for violent crime,” he noted. “The violent criminals are being arrested, and that’s why you see the good crime numbers.”