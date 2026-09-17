Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported more illegal aliens last week, many convicted of heinous crimes such as murder, pedophilia, drunk driving, and armed robbery, Breitbart News has learned.

“Last week, the hard-working men and women of ICE deported even more illegal aliens from our country, including murderers, pedophiles, drunk drivers, and robbers,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Among those illegal aliens deported is Jose Noel Avelar-Velasquez of El Salvador who was previously convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon in the sanctuary state of New York.

Avelar-Velasquez came to the United States as an unknown got-away and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2002.

Jacinto Gonzalez-Perez of Mexico was also deported this month after having been convicted of careless driving resulting in death in Colorado. Gonzalez-Perez illegally crossed the border into California in December 2015 as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC). He was then released into the U.S. interior before a judge ordered him deported in May of this year.

Other illegal aliens deported include:

Edan Yoel Gomez-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Honduras, deported on September 11. His criminal history includes a conviction for indecent behavior with juveniles in Louisiana. Gomez-Rodriguez first illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. After a DOJ Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on April 16, 2008, he was deported on April 21. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location, and was deported for a second time on January 17, 2014. He illegally re-entered the country for a THIRD time at an unknown date and location. Armando Vladimir Salgado, an illegal alien from El Salvador, deported on September 10. His criminal history includes convictions for driving while intoxicated and attempted robbery, and arrests for assault, robbery, and fraudulent use of birth certificate in Virginia. Salgado first illegally entered the United States through Texas in March 2006. After a DOJ Immigration Judge issued Salgado a final order of removal on September 13, 2006, he was deported on May 15, 2009. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location and was deported again on August 24, 2016. After illegally entering the country for a THIRD time at an unknown date and location, he was deported for a third time on January 19, 2024. He then illegally entered the country for a FOURTH time at an unknown date and location. Mary Angelica Landeros-Quen, an illegal alien from Mexico, deported on September 7. Her criminal history includes convictions for robbery with a firearm in Florida. Landeros-Quen illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location, and was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by the Obama Administration in March 2015. A DOJ Immigration Judge issued Landeros-Quen a final order of removal on September 2, 2026.

“Every single deportation makes America safer,” Mullin said. “DHS is delivering on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to deport illegal aliens, because that’s how we save lives.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.