Hasan Piker Claims America Is Worse than Al-Qaeda, Has ‘Caused Tremendous Terror All Around the World’

Far-left commentator and Marxist Hasan Piker claimed recently that America is worse than the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda.

During an interview on The Axios Show, Axios National Political Correspondent Alex Thompson told him, “You once said that America is the top dog in terrorism,” to which Piker replied, “Yes.”

“Do you think America, then, is worse than al-Qaeda?” Thompson asked.

Piker stated, “Pound for pound, as far as the number of deaths, yes. We have caused tremendous terror all around the world.”

He then referred to the reported deaths that occurred earlier this year at an elementary school in Minab, Iran, where there was reportedly evidence that at least one U.S. missile hit the building, according to Axios.

“If you’re killing 140 schoolgirls, that is an act of terror. This doesn’t mean that all Americans are terrorists, but the reality of the matter is we have to create an environment of accountability to ensure things like that never happen again,” Piker added.

Piker, who in July wore a suit in the style of Chinese dictator Mao Zedong while speaking to an audience at a College Democrats for America (CDA) convention in Washington, DC, has refused to criticize Mao.

The dictator’s communist regime resulted in the deaths of tens of millions in China, Breitbart News highlighted.

The outlet also reported in August:

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker dismissed criticism that he and Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed hate America as “laughable” in an August 2026 clip, despite a separate clip circulating since at least 2022 in which Piker explicitly declared, “I do hate America.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) recently said some Democrats were concerned about the radicals in their party as the November midterm elections approach, Breitbart News reported.

He said in part, “I mean, look, Hasan Piker, Mamdani, AOC, they run the party. I mean, there is — I mean, Schumer is so scared of a primary from AOC that whatever AOC wants to do, Schumer backs it. I mean, he makes sure all the Democrats vote in lockstep.”

“So, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re voting for socialism. You’re voting for open borders. You’re voting for men in women’s sports. You’re voting for more taxes, more government, less freedom, less opportunity. That’s what you’re voting for. That’s what — already voting that way. I mean, it is how Schumer and Jefferies vote today. They’re scared to death of AOC, Mamdani, and Hasan Piker,” Scott continued.