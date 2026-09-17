The Jen Kiggans campaign said Wednesday that Democrat challenger Elaine Luria’s use of the fundraising platform ActBlue funneled illegal contributions into Democrat campaign accounts, citing a new congressional report alleging the platform covered up fraudulent donations.

In a press release, the campaign for Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) tied the attack to findings released this week by three House committees, arguing that Luria should cut ties with the platform used to raise money for Democrats nationwide.

Kiggans campaign spokesman Calvin Moore accused Luria of hypocrisy on ethics and pressed her to account for her ActBlue fundraising.

“Elaine Luria claims she wants to ‘reel Washington corruption back in’ but has no problems getting rich trading stocks in office or allowing her top vendors to funnel illegal campaign contributions into campaign accounts,” Moore said. “Virginians deserve to know how much of Luria’s war chest is bankrolled by these illicit funds, and whether she will finally sever ties to her corrupt campaign vendor.”

The campaign pointed to “Fraud on ActBlue, Part III,” a joint interim staff report published Wednesday by the House Judiciary, Administration, and Oversight committees. The report alleged the platform weakened its fraud safeguards and instructed employees to accept contributions previously flagged as potential illegal foreign donations, citing an internal policy to “give the benefit of the doubt to the donor.”

The report is the latest in a probe that has dogged ActBlue for more than a year. ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during a June congressional hearing when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questioned her about the platform’s fraud controls.

“Your board chairman said 38 million contributions in 2024 had the signs of foreign origin,” Jordan said at the time. “How much fraud is too much fraud?”

An earlier report found that five current or former ActBlue employees invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times across depositions with investigators. The report also documented the collapse of the platform’s legal and compliance team, every member of which resigned, was fired, or took leave by March 2025.

ActBlue has denied wrongdoing, calling the latest report a “political stunt” and accusing President Donald Trump and his allies of targeting the platform. The company said a third-party analysis showed nearly every 2023 dollar came from a donor who provided a U.S. address or passport number.

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District is rated one of the most competitive House races of 2026. Luria held the seat from 2019 to 2023 before losing to Kiggans.