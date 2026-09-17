Lindsay Clancy Case Holdout Juror Breaks Silence, Says ‘Activists’ Wanted ‘Not Guilty’ on Day 1

Michael P. Desronvil, the holdout juror who sparked a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, has revealed personal misgivings about his fellow jurors and the certainty of his own belief on the accused as guided solely by the evidence presented to the court.

The 48-year-old of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, spoke with Fugitive TV’s Ray Marcel in the days after the trial ended on September 4, LifeNews reports.

After 36 hours of deliberations that spanned a week, jurors in Plymouth state court said on three separate occasions they were deadlocked and did not reach a unanimous verdict, as Breitbart News reported.

Judge William Sullivan therefore ended the trial after the jury of nine women and three men spent more than 38 hours deliberating.

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In the interview Desronvil outlined his fellow jurors behaved like “activists” who wanted the accused found not guilty from day one of deliberations.

Desronvil said he concluded she was guilty based on the evidence presented in court.

He told Marcel he believed she was not insane at the time and was well aware of just what she was doing, LifeNews makes clear.

Marcel said Desronvil described the jury’s opening positions this way: from day one, eight jurors were going for not guilty, two were for guilty, and two had not made up their minds.

“He said that from day one, he said eight of them were going for Lindsay Clancy not guilty. That was on day one. Eight were going not guilty. Two were for guilty. And two didn’t know. They didn’t make up their mind,” Marcel recounted.

“He said to him those eight felt like they were activists. … Every day they would vote. … The eight that felt that Lindsay was not guilty were trying to convince the other four, ‘Hey, Lindsay is not guilty.’”

Clancy’s trial’s next hearing is set for Sept. 29.