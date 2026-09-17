Pilot Ejects Safely as F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in Michigan

The pilot ejected safely as an F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan on Thursday, sparking an emergency evacuation order within one mile of the site.

The crash occurred alongside County Road 633 in Grand Traverse County. The pilot ejected safely and has since been receiving medical attention. Video captured the crash’s aftermath:

According to a spokesperson with the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard, the pilot was on a routine training mission when the crash occurred.

“A 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon was on a routine training mission from the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center, in Alpena, when it experienced an incident earlier this afternoon,” the statement said.

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown. No other injuries have been reported.

“Emergency management initially issued a shelter-in-place order covering County Road 633 from Jefferson Place to Blair Townhall Road. Officials had instructed those in the area to stay indoors, close their windows and vents, and follow instructions from emergency personnel,” noted CBS News.

“Now, an evacuation order is in effect within 1 mile of the site. Anyone in that area is urged to evacuate away from the intersection of County Road 633 and Jefferson Place. Shelter is available at Kensington Church (6880 Secor Road in Traverse City, Michigan). Emergency management says Kensington Church and the American Red Cross are assisting impacted residents,” it added.