Soros-Linked Anti-Trump Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation

Soros-linked Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has been referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation.

The referral revolves around a 2009 case with Dennis Johnson, who is trying to have his second-degree murder conviction tossed. However, on Tuesday, Judge Paul Diamond removed both Krasner and Conviction Integrity Unit Chief Matthew Stiegler from the case over possible malfeasance.

According to Fox 29:

The judge stated that the record presented “credible evidence” amounting to conduct that may violate federal statutes involving false statements, false declarations under oath, perjury, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. The judge’s findings were based on testimony from multiple supervisors inside the DA’s office. He wrote that both Krasner and Stiegler tried to shift blame for errors in a concession brief in Johnson’s case, sought to protect the office’s reputation, and discouraged full investigation into the matter.

The outlet cited witnesses who allege that Krasner worked to “protect the office,” prioritizing that over court filing errors and conflicts of interest despite warmings from members of his own staff. This, the judge concluded, was “incompatible with their ethical obligations and the interests of the Commonwealth.”

Predictably, Krasner disagrees with the judge’s ruling, stating, “I respectfully and vigorously disagree with the court’s findings of fact and conclusions of law.”

He continued, “I look forward to appealing to the higher court as soon as the law allows. This remains a pending matter, which limits for now my and my office’s ability to respond in the media.”

Notably, Krasner is the same anti-Trump district attorney who recently said he will have “piece of” the White House ballroom on his desk after it is destroyed.

Describing President Donald Trump as the “embodiment of hate” who is “depriving people of their vote and their education,” Krasner declared there would “not be a ballroom.”

“The man himself is the embodiment of hate. He is the embodiment of ignorance. He is the embodiment of depriving people of their vote and their education,” Krasner told the crowd. “That’s who he is. And so, I want you to think forward because there is a beautiful time coming. There is a beautiful time coming, this memorial will be here,” he said during a speech at the Slavery Commiseration at the President’s House in Philadelphia.

“What is going to be happening is in about 10 or 15 years, we are all going to be sitting here with smiles on our faces because we, thanks to Michael and all of you, will have won. They will have lost,” Krasner declared. “And, I’m going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight’s going to be? It’s going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up.”

Earlier this year, Krasner issued a warning to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents going after criminal illegal aliens, warning they will face arrest and conviction if they “come to Philly to commit crimes.”

“If any law enforcement agent, any ICE agent, is going to come to Philly to commit crimes, they need to get the eff out of here. Because if you do that here, I will charge you with those crimes, you will be arrested, you will stand trial, you will be convicted, whether it’s in state or federal court,” he said, continuing his warning.

“And you will do your time because Donald Trump cannot pardon you for a state court conviction. Do you hear me, ICE agents? Do you hear me, National Guard? Do you hear me, military? You’re going to jail if you commit crimes in the city of Philadelphia. You will be accountable. The law applies to all of you,” he added.