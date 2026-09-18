AOC Open to Campaigning in Florida to Help Socialist Candidates: ‘I Look Forward to Being Back in Florida Soon’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she looks forward to “being back in Florida soon” when asked about her intentions of helping socialist candidates in the Sunshine State.

Ocasio-Cortez, who apparently believes God is working to help advance anti-God, secular progressive politics, has endorsed Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Angie Nixon in Florida’s Senate race.

When asked if she plans to travel to Florida to help Nixon and other progressives, including Pia Dandiya, Democrat nominee in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, she said she looks forward to traveling back to the Sunshine State.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ll see,” she told the Floridian. “I’m always open to wherever people want me to be there, so I look forward to being back in Florida soon.”

She also told the outlet that Republicans are “trying to dig a new low” by attacking DSA candidate Nixon, who famously tried to distance herself from socialists despite her status as an active member of the organization.

“We need to be talking about healthcare and wages and they want to be swinging a lot of racially wrong and bigoted things back and forth because they want us talking about that,” Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, calling Nixon “a history maker in her own right.”

Shortly after her upset primary victory, Nixon took issue with her opponent, Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), describing her as a socialist.

“You know, when people’s voice start getting squeaky and really high pitched, usually they’re lying. And Ashley Moody knows that I’m not a socialist,” Nixon said, claiming to only align with DSA on issues like “fighting for adequate public housing, as well as fighting for quality healthcare, as well as making sure that we are getting our veterans off the street, taking big money out of politics.”

She also claimed people were distracted by her association with DSA, asserting that it is not an issue.

Nixon, who opened a cafe in Jacksonville, Florida called “Cafe Resistance” because there were “no places for us to be safely,” has also continued to pull quotes from Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur on the campaign trail, although conveniently leaving out the origins of her words now that she secured her nomination, as Breitbart News detailed:

Speaking in a Miami church, Nixon — who recently attempted to distance herself from DSA despite her status as an active member — told the congregation, “We have nothing to lose but our chains.” “Our chains are them telling us that we don’t have enough money for health care for all when they’re spending a billion dollars on a ballroom you’ll never get to dance in. Our chains are the fact that they are spending money to defeat ballot initiatives that you paid into that should have gone toward health care for low-income kids,” she said. “Our chains are the fact that they are closing public schools so that they can subsidize their for-profit private school education for the billionaires and the millionaires, but they’re closing schools in our neighborhood,” she said, emphasizing, “Those are our chains.”

Nixon also has a history of hysterical social media posts, once attributing a simple nosebleed to the “trauma” of working with Republicans in the state house.

However, a Florida lawmaker who works with Nixon told activist and investigative journalist Laura Loomer that the Democrat was “visibly picking her nose with her finger one day inside the Florida Capitol.”

“When she was picking her nose, it started to bleed,” Loomer reported.

That aside, Nixon’s platform includes funding “cradle-to-career” public education,” pushing for mass amnesty, ending “mass incarceration,” and much more.