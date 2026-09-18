Exclusive — Dan Green: Democrat Opponent Darren Soto Is a ‘Vote in Favor of Democratic Socialists’

Democrat Rep. Dan Soto (D-FL) is a “vote in favor of the Democratic socialists,” Republican candidate Dan Green said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The race for the seat in Florida’s 9th Congressional District is viewed as likely Republican but held by a Democrat, giving a great pickup opportunity for Republicans to keep and expand their majority in the House. Green, who is hoping to take the seat from Soto, laid out some of the issues with the incumbent lawmaker.

“It’s just a whole bunch of issues. You know, if you look at it, for example, he voted against getting rid of taxes on tips, which is to me is such a basic fundamental issue of fairness,” Green explained. “People right now are dealing with a lot of cost issues and affordability issues.”

“We’ve got to do everything we can to reduce the burden of government on people. He voted against getting rid of taxes on overtime pay as well as Social Security benefits. You know these are things that people rely on, and we need to do everything we can to reduce the burden of taxation at this, you know, challenging time,” he said, explaining that those factors alone are enough to show that “we need new leadership.”

However, it does not end there, as Green warned Soto will line up behind Democratic socialists.

“But also, you know, he’s a Democrat who’s going to be a vote in favor of Democratic socialists. His election will enable Democratic socialists to be in power in Washington, and if you think you know Black Lives Matter was a challenge many years ago, wait until you see Democratic socialists in power,” Green said.

“So I think that, and there’s so many other issues… voted against barring parents from having meetings, have consent for their children to engage in transgender, you know, surgery or any sort of things like that. So that’s undermining parental rights and parental consent. So just a whole bunch of issues like that,” the Republican continued, adding that affordability is a huge issue for Floridians as well.

“You know, across the board, grocery prices are too high, gas prices are too high, property insurance rates are too high. So anywhere we can — as a legislator and as a representative body — reduce the burden on everyday Americans on just, you know, having them have more money in their pocket to pay for the kitchen table things they need every day.”

The Republican added, “We need to discipline government and get it out of our pockets and out of our pocketbooks, and really make sure we’re out of the way for people to live their lives. That that to me is is a really big issue for for this campaign.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.