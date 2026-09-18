The Democrat running against Republican candidate Casey Askar in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, Pia Dandiya, is another “part of the Democratic DSA far-left woke,” Askar said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Askar, running for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s old congressional seat, noted his opponent is a high school principal out of Harlem, New York.

“That’s where she taught,” he said, adding, “She’s, you know, part of the Democratic DSA, far-left woke.”

Askar said the district is now a plus five, meaning Republicans have a good chance of taking the seat.

“We’ve got Collier, which is my backyard, my home for 25 years, and then we’ve got Palm Beach County and the other on the other coast in Broward. That’s a bigger fight there and a lot of independents, and then you’ve got Henry County in the middle, which always leans with the west coast of Florida, with Collier, with a lot of, you know, traditional conservative values,” he said, explaining that they are in a “good position.” Askar went on:

I mean, obviously it’s a fight. We’ve got to fight. We’ve got to make sure that we get donations and get the resources because we are being outspent. But I’m used to that. I went through that in the primary. I went against you know 12 million plus against me from my opponents against our 3 million. So I was outspent four plus to one, and we had a mandate. The voters spoke, and we won by 13 points. So we’ll do the same thing here.

“I’m quite confident of it. We’ve got the major contrast between her and I. We’re going to make sure that we deliver that message,” he said, making the case for his campaign.

“I’m as good as the people that I’ve got around me, and I’ve always invested in people in Main Street, not Wall Street, and that resonated well,” he said, explaining he has a “32 year career of showing that.”

“So really, that’s what we spoke to people. And lifelong Republican, lifelong Christian conservative. I believe that this country is a Judeo-Christian nation, and I am going to fight and champion to keep it that way. And those are the things that I think we all care about, and we had a, we had a mandate, and we’re going to do the same thing right now in the general, especially against these DSA woke Dems,” he added. “We’re going to we’re going to make sure that …. we pound the pavement with that message.”

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