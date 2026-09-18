Exclusive — Seven-Figure Ad Buy Spotlights Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed on AI Safeguards in Michigan

A new seven-figure advertising campaign in Michigan is highlighting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers’ call for a national security framework governing artificial intelligence as Americans increasingly pressure Washington to adopt safeguards for the emerging technology.

The Alliance for a Better Future (ABF) announced the ad campaign Friday, praising Rogers for supporting safeguards the organization says are needed to protect national security interests and American families.

The advertisement focuses on the pace of artificial intelligence development before pointing to Rogers’ tenure as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Artificial intelligence is moving fast. Maybe too fast,” the ad states. “And even the tech titans know it.”

The ad then features a clip of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei saying the industry is “moving too fast.”

“Mike Rogers spent years as Intelligence Committee Chairman,” the narrator continues. “He knows how to handle emerging threats.”

“That’s why Rogers is calling for a national security framework on AI,” the narrator says, referring to Rogers’ recent policy statement. “Real safeguards to protect Americans from technology we’re only beginning to understand.”

The ad concludes with the narrator saying, “In the Senate, he’ll make AI safety a top priority. Mike Rogers: protecting Michigan, protecting America.”

Janet Kelly, CEO of Alliance for a Better Future, remarked, “Alliance for a Better Future commends Mike Rogers for his courageous stand in support of commonsense guardrails that protect national security and American families,” Kelly said. “His leadership is a model for policymakers across the country to follow.”

The advertisement will run on broadcast and cable television as well as digital platforms in Michigan. The campaign follows another seven-figure issue ad buy ABF launched earlier this week across Iowa, Kansas, and Maine.

ABF says it is working to ensure “America leads the world in AI” by promoting AI governance that is “transparent, accountable, and worthy of the American people’s trust.”

The ad campaign comes two days after the Detroit News endorsed Rogers in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, calling him “clearly the best choice” over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The newspaper pointed to Rogers’ 14 years in Congress, including his tenure as House Intelligence Committee chairman, along with his experience as an Army officer and FBI agent, while criticizing El-Sayed’s lack of government and policymaking experience, his removal of social media posts and roughly 100 YouTube videos, his ties to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and socialist political figures, his position on Israel, and his decision to campaign with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.