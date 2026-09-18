Greenland Deal Vindicates Trump Yet Again

President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday afternoon that the United States will have permanent security rights over Greenland is yet another vindication of his ability to deliver results for the American people.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote in part:

At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America. Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.

Dating back to his first term, Trump stressed the importance of Greenland as it related to Arctic security, and the matter remained a priority when he returned to the White House in 2025.

Trump continued, saying that the U.S. will “immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many.”

In January 2026, Trump said a long-term deal was in the works, and at that time, many in corporate media did not believe him.

It was following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos that kicked further negotiations into motion, culminating in the Friday announcement.

“We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction. This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies,” Trump’s post continues. “We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land. We will be very protective of it!”

The deal was confirmed by the governments of Denmark and Greenland, with the formal agreement expected to be signed at the United Nations’ General Assembly next week in New York City.

Whether it is passing the largest tax cut for American families in history or removing the fraudulent dictator in Venezuela, betting against President Trump continues to be unwise.