Nolte: Abdul El-Sayed Angry About Breast Cancer Funding

Egyptian-American Muslim and Democrat Michigan U.S. Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (aka Abdul El-Sayed) took to an epidemiological journal to rant against all the money that goes towards breast cancer research.

Why?

Because, he says, all that money reflects a lack of “equity in health research allocation” due to the sufferers of breast cancer enjoying an unfair amount of “social power and privilege.”

El-Sayed’s 2012 essay, just unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon, is titled “The Pink Ribbon Lobby and Everyone Else.” In it, he complains about the “pink ribbon lobby” and bemoans the view from a window in his Manhattan apartment of the George Washington Bridge all lit up in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“For the same reason,” he whines, he had to watch a football game where the players wore “pink cleats and arm bands.”

“We’re left with an important question—why do some diseases attract so much support anyway?” he asks—and then answers this way:

First, it’s possible that those diseases with the strongest advocacy are the ones that have the highest survival. After all, those once or currently affected by a disease are most likely to advocate for funding allocation to it. It’s also possible that advocacy is a function of the social power and privilege of those most likely to get a disease[.]

This man reportedly had already earned a doctorate in Public Health at the time he wrote that.

Currently, cancer is the second leading cause of death among women after heart disease. In the subset of cancers, breast cancer is a close second to lung cancer.

Here’s what I find most insidious about El-Sayed’s article…

Rather than demand an increase in funding for those deadly diseases he’s concerned about, he’s complaining about the “disturbing” way current government funding is “allocated.”

In other words, he’s not asking for more money for these other diseases.

I’ve never seen a Democrat not ask for more money, have you?

So he’s doing two things here…

By way of “the science,” and by way of a scientific journal, El-Sayed seems to be deliberately looking to foment outrage and division towards the “power and privilege” purportedly enjoyed by breast cancer sufferers. So, what we have here is one more example of the left’s obscene crusade to divide Americans, including, quite shamelessly, against breast cancer sufferers.

Secondly, and in a not-so-subtle way, El-Sayed is lobbying for breast cancer to receive less funding through a more “equitable” allocation process of available funds.

You see, the left can only destroy. Communists, Islamists, and the rest of them only seek to annihilate that which is good — even something as good as breast cancer research, which has made great strides in decreasing death rates and increasing survival rates.

Over the last 50 years, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer (at all stages) has jumped from 75 percent to 92 percent.

Since 1989, the breast cancer death rate has plummeted from 33 deaths per 100,000 to 19 deaths per 100,000, which is a 44 percent drop.

Breast cancer research (including early detection) has been an unqualified success, and El-Sayed wants to undermine that.

Why?

Well, I’m just thinking out loud here ,,, But El-Sayed is, by his own words and those of his campaign, a lifelong adherent to Sharia law, which treats women like objects, like second-class citizens.

Could that be a clue?